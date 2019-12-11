Cisco unveils Silicon One, says it's in major use

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) used its "Internet for the Future" event to unveil its Silicon One design, a single-chip architecture it says will work well in routing gear as well as switching gear, with better data management.

The chip is already being used in crucial equipment by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), the companies said.

It's powering Cisco's 8000 series routers and will be central to future routers. Its first generation registers 10.8 Tbps in bandwidth; the company is eventually targeting 25 Tbps.

The company spent years and $1B developing the new approach.

Key to Cisco's strategy going forward will be combining core strengths in its new silicon architecture with optics (note Cisco's deal to acquire Acacia Communications).