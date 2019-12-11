Telus launches offering of C$1B in debt

Telus (NYSE:TU) has announced a debt offering in two tranches.

The company is offering C$600M in senior unsecured series CAA notes with a 10-year maturity, and C$400M in senior unsecured series CAB notes with a 30-year maturity.

The 3.15% 10-year notes were priced at C$99.649 per $100 principal, with an effective yield of 3.19%. The 3.95% 30-year notes were priced at C$99.154 per $100 principal, for an effective yield of 3.998%.

The telecom will use proceeds to repay existing indebtedness, including outstanding commercial paper and reducing cash outstanding under an arm's length securitization trust.