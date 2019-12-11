Boeing ends with gain after lawmakers grill FAA's oversight practices

Boeing (NYSE:BA) popped into positive territory shortly before the close to end +0.6% , surviving a gauntlet of questions for Federal Aviation Administration officials from a House panel about how the agency kept the 737 MAX jet flying after the first of two deadly crashes despite doubts about its safety.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said he would have grounded the plane after its first crash "with what I know now," if he had been the FAA chief at the time.

An internal FAA risk assessment conducted after the October 2018a Lion Air flight crash predicted another 15 of the MAX jets would crash over the next 45 years without a fix, according to documents released by the House committee, but the agency decided a warning to pilots was sufficient to keep the plane flying.

Dickson told lawmakers that the agency was considering unspecified enforcement action against Boeing, and another FAA official said an investigation is underway of a whistle-blower's complaints about the company's manufacturing practices at Boeing's factory near Seattle, where the MAX plane is assembled.

The whistle-blower, retired manager Ed Pierson, told the committee he had warned repeatedly about shoddy work at the plant, and said Boeing's efforts to boost production of the MAX led to "chaotic" scenes on the factory floor last year as work fell behind schedule.