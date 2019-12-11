NorthWestern to buy 25% stake in Colstrip coal unit for $1

Dec. 11, 2019 1:02 PM ETNorthWestern Corporation (NWE)NWEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • NorthWestern Energy (NWE -0.4%) says it plans to purchase Puget Sound Energy's 25% share of Montana's coal-fired Colstrip Unit 4 for just $1, which it says will help meet a winter peak capacity shortfall.
  • NWE would acquire 185 MW of generation in the deal but also would sell 90 MW back to Puget Sound for the next five years.
  • NWE says it is committed to reduce the carbon intensity of its Montana generation vy 90% by 2045.
  • The utility says the purchase will have a net-zero impact on customer bills while generating $5M in annual benefits to go towards future decommissioning costs.
  • In a related deal, NWE says it will acquire part of Puget Sound's interest in the 500 kilovolt Colstrip Transmission System.
