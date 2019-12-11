Australia regulator raises concerns over AB InBev $11B asset sale to Asahi

In a blow to Anheuser-Busch InBev's (NYSE:BUD) proposed sale of its Australian operations, the country's competition regulator is raising concerns ahead of a final decision in March.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says in a preliminary view that the $11B sale to Asahi Group (OTCPK:ASBRF) would reduce competition in the cider market and could do so in the beer market.
"The proposed acquisition would combine the two largest suppliers of cider in a highly concentrated market," the ACCC says, stating the combined business would control about two thirds of cider sales, and Asahi may act as a competitive constraint on the country's two largest beer brewers.
Now read: A Balanced Look At Heavily Discounted Tobacco Stocks - Part 3: Imperial Brands PLC And Its 10%+ Yield »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on BUD