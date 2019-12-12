Macau to diversify into financial hub

As unrest continues in neighboring Hong Kong, Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Macau next week to announce a raft of new policies aimed at diversifying the city's casino-dependent economy into a financial center.

Those include the establishment of a yuan-denominated stock exchange and the acceleration of a renminbi settlement center, Reuters reports.

"We used to give all the favorable policies to Hong Kong," said one Chinese official who requested anonymity. "But now we want to diversify it."

