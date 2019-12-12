U.K. decides the fate of Brexit

U.K. voters are heading to the polls for a general election that is being seen as a vote on Brexit and will likely to shape the country for decades to come.

Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party are aiming to win a majority in the 650-seat parliament that will enable them to pass their Brexit deal, formally known as the "Withdrawal Agreement," and leave the EU by January 31, 2020.

Strong short-term impacts are expected on trading floors, but the outcome will also have a long structural influence on U.K. financial asset classes like sterling, government bonds and stocks.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR