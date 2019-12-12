Lagarde's debut meeting/presser at ECB

Already pledging a wide strategy review, new ECB President Christine Lagarde is in the hot seat today for her first policy meeting and press conference that follows.

She'll present the ECB's latest economic forecasts, including a first reading for 2022, the earliest date at which economists see the central bank beginning to exit its stimulus.

Lagarde might also see her prime task as reuniting the ECB's Governing Council, healing the wounds from a controversial policy decision to reinstate QE in September.