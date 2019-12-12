Futures tick up on dovish Fed

Building on yesterday's gains, Dow and S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures are ahead by 0.5% , after the Fed held rates steady and signaled little chance of a near-term move.

"Our economic outlook remains a favorable one, despite global developments and ongoing risks," Jerome Powell said in a statement.

President Trump also meets his senior trade team in Washington today about planned Dec. 15 tariffs on nearly $160B in Chinese imports.

Many had already expected a Phase One trade deal, but the question now appears to be whether Washington will delay the duties or let them take effect.