CooTek surges on revenue guidance boost

CooTek (NYSE:CTK) raised its 4Q19 net revenue guidance to ~$53M from prior guidance of $48M.

FY19 total revenue is expected to be ~$162M from prior $157M.

CooTek's Co-Founder and Chairman, Mr. Karl Zhang said, "We are raising our revenue guidance to reflect the growing strength of our in-house ads network, CooTek Ads Platform, and better than expected performance of some of our portfolio apps. The better than anticipated growth of our CooTek Ads Platform has at the same time driven increases in average revenue per user ("ARPU") and overall return on investment ("ROI") which I believe reflects the growth trajectory we are now on. We are confident that these investments in user acquisition will continue to pay off sustainably going forward which makes us optimistic about our full year results and our long-term outlook as we continue to drive growth momentum."

CTK +4.2% premarket to $5.2

