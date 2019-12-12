Last tech earnings: Adobe, Broadcom, Oracle

Traders are awaiting quarterly results today from Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which all usually report after the busy earnings season.

Robust adoption is anticipated in Adobe's Digital Media Solutions, as well as impressive growth at its Creative Cloud and Document Cloud business lines.

Broadcom is meanwhile expected to benefit from the upcoming 5G cycle, but weakness may be seen from recent enterprise networking and storage trends, while Oracle results are likely to reflect solid adoption of cloud-based services.