Everbridge prices $375M convertible notes offering

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) has priced its private placement of $375M of 0.125% convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2024 at 100% of the principal amount.

Initial purchasers have a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $75M of Notes.

Closing date is December 13.

Interest is payable semiannually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2020, at a rate of 0.125% per year.

Net proceeds of ~$363.7M will be used to pay ~$37.4M the cost of the capped call transactions and ~$57.8M to repurchase for cash $23M of Everbridge’s existing 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2022.