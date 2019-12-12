Assembly Bio down 6% premarket on pricing public offering

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) has priced its public offering of 5,151,515 common shares at $16.50 per share. In addition, and in lieu of common stock, the Company is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,424,242 common shares at $16.499 per pre-funded warrant.

The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be ~$125M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,136,363 common shares.

Net proceeds will be used to fund clinical trials, nonclinical studies, R&D and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is December 16.

Shares are down 6% premarket.

