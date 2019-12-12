Lumber Liquidators +1.3% after guidance update

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) lifts its margin forecast to factor in a favorable tariff exclusion ruling from the U.S. Trade Representative.

The company expects full-year adjusted operating margin on 2.1% to 2.4% vs. +1.0% to +1.4% prior forecast.

Lumber Liquidators still expects total revenue growth for the full year to be flat to slightly positive.

"We are pleased with the USTR's decision to retroactively exclude certain vinyl and engineered flooring products from Section 301 tariffs," says CEO Dennis Knowles.