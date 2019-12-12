Delayed debut for all-electric Ferrari

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) won't have its first fully electric model on the streets until after 2025 due to a delay in battery development, according to CEO Louis Camilleri.

"The battery technology is not where it should be yet," states Camillero.

"There are still significant issues in terms of autonomy, in terms of speed of recharging. So eventually we will come out with one. But it's post-2025. Not in the short term," he notes.

Ferrari was originally aiming for an EV launch in 2022.