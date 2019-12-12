Ciena -2.5% after earnings miss

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) -2.5% reports a narrow Q4 revenue beat and an EPS miss.

Revenue breakdown: Total Networking Solutions, $797.7M; Total Global Services, $112.5M; Platform Software and Services, $41.2M; Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, $16.6M.

Adjusted gross margin was 43.8% compared to 44.7% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 13.3% versus 13.9%.

Cash and investments totaled $1.02B.

Accounts receivable balance was $724.9M and the unbilled contract asset balance was $84M.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.