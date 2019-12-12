Starbucks +2% after JPMorgan lift

JPMorgan upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to an Overweight rating from Neutral after meeting with management.

"We believe numerous sales drivers including beverage-led comp growth, US and China unit development, the global coffee alliance and operations initiatives are matched with meeting if not exceeding set sales and margin objectives, allowing the stock to sustain a premium multiple," writes analyst John Ivankoe.

Ivankoe thinks the chain's U.S. comparable sales are tracking at a +5% pace for the current quarter.

JPMorgan assigns a price target of $94 to SBUX vs. the average sell-side PT of $94.71.