UBS weighs in on industrials

3M (NYSE:MMM) inches down 0.2% after UBS lowered the stock to Sell from Neutral, with a price target of $160 (from $180). Caution includes liabilities related to potential polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) was started with a Neutral rating and $192 price target amid a "disconnect in stock price and fundamentals".

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) (PT $98) and Emerson (NYSE:EMR) (PT $78) were also initiated with Neutral ratings, while General Electric got a premarket boost and Buy rating due to its successful de-levering efforts.

Source: Bloomberg First Word