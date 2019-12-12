Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Akoustis down 13% on pricing equity offering

|About: Akoustis Technologies, ... (AKTS)|By:, SA News Editor

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.8M common shares at $6.25/share, for gross proceeds of ~$30M.

Net proceeds are expected to be ~$28.2M and the company intends to use it to fund operations and the growth of its business, including for capital expenditures, working capital, research and development, the commercialization of its technology and other general corporate purposes.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 720K shares.

Closing date is on or about December 16.

AKTS -13.1% premarket.

Previously: Akoustis falls on public offering plans (Dec. 11)

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on AKTS