Akoustis down 13% on pricing equity offering

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.8M common shares at $6.25/share, for gross proceeds of ~$30M.

Net proceeds are expected to be ~$28.2M and the company intends to use it to fund operations and the growth of its business, including for capital expenditures, working capital, research and development, the commercialization of its technology and other general corporate purposes.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 720K shares.

Closing date is on or about December 16.

AKTS -13.1% premarket.

