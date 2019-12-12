Merck's Keytruda extends survival in first-line lung cancer

An exploratory analysis of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 clinical trial evaluating Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as monotherapy versus chemo for the first-line treatment of metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with at least 1% PD-L1 expression regardless of KRAS mutation status showed improvements in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR). The results were presented at ESMO IO in Geneva.

In patients with any KRAS mutation (present in ~20% of NSCLC cases), median OS in the Keytruda group was 28 months compared to 11 months for chemo. In patients with no KRAS mutations, OS also favored Keytruda, 15 months vs. 12 months.

Median PFS in patients with any KRAS mutation was 12 months for Keytruda compared to six months for chemo. Median PFS was six months for both in patients with no KRAS mutations.

ORR was 56.7% for Keytruda vs. 18.0% for chemo in patients with any KRAS mutation. ORR was higher for Keytruda, 29.1% vs. 21.0%, in patients with no KRAS mutations.