Asbury Automotive makes $1B luxury play

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) strikes a deal to acquire certain assets of Park Place Dealerships for $1B in an all-cash transaction, excluding vehicle inventory.

The company says Park Place is highly regarded as one of the best and most efficient operators of luxury stores in the industry.

The acquisition will transform Asbury's total portfolio to 50% luxury stores and add approximately $2B in expected annualized revenues. The transaction will also increase Asbury's geographic mix to 36% of revenue derived from the Texas market. The deal will also transform the overall portfolio to ~50% of revenue derived from luxury brands.

The operating assets acquired include 17 new vehicle franchises, 15 of which are located in the attractive Dallas/Fort Worth market: 3 Mercedes-Benz, 2 Lexus, 2 Jaguar, 2 Land Rover, 1 Porsche, 1 Volvo, 1 Bentley, 1 Rolls Royce, 1 McLaren, 1 Maserati, 1 Karma, and 1 Sprinter. Included in the 17 franchises is a Jaguar/Land Rover open point in Austin, Texas that is expected to open late in the first quarter of 2020.

The purchase price reflects a 10X multiple on approximately $100M of EBITDA, including expected run-rate synergies of at least $20M. The synergies are expected to be realized over the next three years.

Source: Press Release