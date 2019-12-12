Ionis Pharma launches $507.5M convertible debt offering

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has entered into privately negotiated exchange and/or subscription agreements, under which, it will issue $398M principal amount of 0.125% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "New Notes") in exchange for $340.2 principal amount of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Exchange Transactions") and issue $109.5M principal amount of New Notes for cash (the "Subscription Transactions").

Following the closing of the Exchange Transactions, $344.8M principal amount of 2021 Notes will remain outstanding with terms unchanged.

The initial conversion rate is 12.0075 common shares per $1,000 principal amount of New Notes (~$83.28/share).

Ionis will not receive any cash proceeds from the Exchange Transactions. In exchange for issuing the New Notes, the Company will receive and cancel the exchanged 2021 Notes.

Net cash proceeds of ~$99.2M from the Subscription Transactions will be used to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transaction and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is December 19.