China aviation regulator raises concerns with Boeing

The Civil Aviation Administration of China has raised "important concerns" with Boeing (NYSE:BA) on the reliability and security of design changes to the grounded 737 MAX, according to the regulator, but declined to comment when the plane may retake to the skies.

Spokesman Liu Luxu repeated that for the jet to resume flights in China, it needed to be re-certified, pilots would be required to undergo comprehensive training and the causes of two crashes needed to be investigated with effective measures put in place to prevent another one.