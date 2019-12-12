ECB keeps rates unchanged

The European Central Bank's Governing Council leaves its key interest rates unchanged and expects to keep them there "until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, 2% within its projection horizon, and such convergence has been consistently reflected in underlying inflation dynamics."

The central bank's monetary policy decision is the first under Christine Lagarde's leadership and follows the Fed's decision yesterday to hold rates at their current level.

On Nov. 1, the ECB restarted net purchases under its asset purchase program at a monthly pace of €20B (US$22B). It expects the purchases to run for as long as needed to " reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates."

The council plans to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when it starts raising the key ECB interest rates.

