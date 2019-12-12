Soligenix initiates clinical trial of heat stable ricin toxin vaccine

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) has opened Phase 1C study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of RiVax in healthy, normal adults, followed by a 6-month follow-up period.

The study is expected to enroll 8 subjects. Additionally, immunogenicity endpoints will be measured during and after vaccination throughout the follow-up period.

Preliminary safety results are expected in Q2 2020 with longer-term safety and immunogenicity results in Q4 2020.

RiVax is heat stable recombinant subunit vaccine for the prevention of death following exposure to a lethal dose of ricin toxin.