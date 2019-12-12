Alamos Gold to hike dividend by 50% on strong cash flow outlook

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) says it is on track to meet FY 2019 gold production guidance of 480K-520K oz., with total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs expected to be consistent with guidance.

For FY 2020, AGI forecasts gold production of 425K-465K oz., an 11% Y/Y decline at the midpoint, reflecting previously guided lower output from Young-Davidson during H1 2020 while completing the tie-in of the upper and lower mines, as well as the end of production from El Chanate.

AGI sees 2020 total cash cost guidance of $770-$810/oz. and all-in sustaining cost guidance of $1,020-$1,060/oz.

The miner expects a 2020 capital budget of $180M-$205M, down from 2019 guidance of $240M-$265M.

At the current gold price, AGI expects to transition to positive free cash flow in H2 2020 with the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson; as a result of the free cash flow outlook, AGI will raise its quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.06/share, starting in Q1.