FormFactor cut on 'unsustainable' revenue outlook

Needham cuts FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from Buy to Hold, citing yesterday's Q4 guidance update.

Analyst N. Quinn Bolton says the strong results "demonstrate FORM’s operational excellence and the earnings power of its business," but sees the revenue level as "unsustainable."

Bolton notes that the forecast "captures a rare instance in time in which Intel is aggressively ramping design starts," and TSMC is also ramping production.

More action: B. Riley responds to the forecast by raising FORM's target from $26 to $32.