Baltic Dry Index sheds 5%

The Baltic Dry Index fell 4.93% to 1,388 points in London after another sharp swing lower in Capesize rates.

Capesize rates sank 9.06% to lead the index lower. Panamax rates rose 1.10% , while Supramax rates were off 0.21% .

The BDI has now retreated for seven days in a row. The shipping index has ranged from 595 points to 2,518 points over the last 52 weeks.

