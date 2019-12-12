JPMorgan likes Bausch Health in premarket analyst action

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) initiated with Outperform rating and $8 (147% upside) price target at Oppenheimer. Shares up 8% premarket.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) upgraded to Overweight with a C$50.04 (30% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 2% premarket in the U.S.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) upgraded to Overweight with a $63 (11% upside) at Wells Fargo. Shares up 1% premarket.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) upgraded to Buy at Citigroup.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) upgraded to Buy with a $33 (23% upside) price target at Stifel. Shares up 1% premarket.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) upgraded to Overweight with a $49 (17% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 3% premarket.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) downgraded to Underweight with a $26 (13% downside risk) price target at Baird. Shares down 4% premarket.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) downgraded to Neutral with a $1 (45% upside) price target at Baird. Shares down 19% premarket on change in strategy and downsizing.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) downgraded to Underperform with a $135 (8% downside risk) at BofA Merrill Lynch.