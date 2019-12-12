Charter a 'best idea' at Cowen

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up more than 60% this year and trading at a fancy valuation compared to peers, but Cowen's Greg Williams sees plenty more to come.

Naming the stock as a "best idea" for 2020, Williams cites solid visibility and execution leading to growth in free cash flow.

The company, he says, is in "an envious position to buy back a significant number of shares while also heavily investing in its wireless business longer term."