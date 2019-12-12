ATyr Pharma down 17% premarket on (lack of) safety data on lead candidate

Thinly traded nano cap aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is down 17% premarket on increased volume, 65K shares, in reaction to its announcement of safety and tolerability results from a multiple-ascending dose Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis (PS), a rare lung disorder caused by inflammation that can lead to pulmonary fibrosis (scarring in the lungs).
The company says ATYR1923, a fusion protein designed to downregulate the immune response to inflammatory disease states, was "generally safe and well-tolerated" in 15 PS patients but provides no specifics, only saying the results were consistent with a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Adverse events were "mostly" mild or moderate.
CEO Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S. says the trial will now advance to the efficacy stage.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on LIFE