ATyr Pharma down 17% premarket on (lack of) safety data on lead candidate

Thinly traded nano cap aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is down 17% premarket on increased volume, 65K shares, in reaction to its announcement of safety and tolerability results from a multiple-ascending dose Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating lead candidate ATYR1923 in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis (PS), a rare lung disorder caused by inflammation that can lead to pulmonary fibrosis (scarring in the lungs).

The company says ATYR1923, a fusion protein designed to downregulate the immune response to inflammatory disease states, was "generally safe and well-tolerated" in 15 PS patients but provides no specifics, only saying the results were consistent with a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Adverse events were "mostly" mild or moderate.

CEO Sanjay Shukla, M.D., M.S. says the trial will now advance to the efficacy stage.