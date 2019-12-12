Provention Bio reaffirms PRV-031 application timeline; shares up 5% premarket
Dec. 12, 2019 8:51 AM ETProvention Bio, Inc. (PRVB)PRVBBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) perks up 5% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its announcement that it continues to expect to start its rolling U.S. marketing application in mid-2020 for lead candidate PRV-031 (teplizumab) for the prevention or delay of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk people. The filing should be completed by Q4 2020.
- A recent meeting with the FDA clarified the required contents of the application.
- Teplizumab is a CD3-targeted monoclonal antibody designed to slow the loss of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas while preserving beta cell function as measured by C-peptide.