Provention Bio reaffirms PRV-031 application timeline; shares up 5% premarket

  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) perks up 5% premarket on modest volume in reaction to its announcement that it continues to expect to start its rolling U.S. marketing application in mid-2020 for lead candidate PRV-031 (teplizumab) for the prevention or delay of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk people. The filing should be completed by Q4 2020.
  • A recent meeting with the FDA clarified the required contents of the application.
  • Teplizumab is a CD3-targeted monoclonal antibody designed to slow the loss of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas while preserving beta cell function as measured by C-peptide.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.