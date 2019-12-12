Delta Air Lines +2% after guidance boost

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posts a guidance update ahead of its analyst day presentation today.

The airline company anticipates 4% to 6% revenue growth in 2020 vs. +3.7% consensus and is targeting free cash flow of $4B. EPS of $6.75 to $7.75 is expected vs. $7.05 consensus.

"We will continue to deploy capital to reinvest in the business and remain committed to returning 70 percent of free cash flow to our owners," says CFO Paul Jacobson.

Shares of Delta are up 2.11% premarket to $55.08.

SEC Form 8-K