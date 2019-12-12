Vale tailings dam showed 'no signs of distress' ahead of disaster, report says

Heavy rainfall and poor drainage were among several factors that caused the deadly dam breach at Vale's (NYSE:VALE) Córrego do Feijão mine in Brazil early this year, according to an independent report commissioned by the company.

"The panel concluded that the sudden strength loss and resulting failure of the marginally stable dam was due to a critical combination of ongoing internal strains due to creep... [which] followed a number of years of increasing rainfall after tailings deposition ceased in July 2016. The internal strains and strength reduction in the unsaturated zone reached a critical level that resulted in the observed failure on January 25, 2019," the report says.

The report also found that the dam showed "no signs of distress, such as large deformations in cracking and bulging prior to failure," and there was no seismic activity in the area on the day of the breach.