Risks to euro zone growth remain, but are less pronounced: ECB's Lagarde (updated)

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde comments after her post-monetary policy meeting: "The risks surrounding the euro-area growth outlook, related to geopolitical factors, rising protectionism and vulnerabilities in emerging markets, remain tilted to the downside, but have become somewhat less pronounced."

Still, the central bank needs to take a highly accommodative stance for a prolonged period, she said.

The euro rises 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Lagarde describes herself as "neither a dove or a hawk," rather she aims to be more like an owl. "I will try to bring the best out of my Governing Council" to reach decisions that are as consensual as possible.

Similar to the Federal Reserve's strategic review, the ECB will assess its strategic framework. Lagarde plans to start the review in January and complete it by the end of the year.

The ECB's mandate for price stability won't be under review, she said. "The way the we deliver on the mandate" will be the focus of the strategic review, Lagarde said.

Update at 9:25 AM ET: On digital currencies, Lagarde said, "My personal conviction on the issue of stable coins is that we better be ahead of the curve. There is clearly demand out there that we have to respond to."

