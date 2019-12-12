Nucor guides Q4 earnings well below consensus

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) -2.7% pre-market after issuing downside guidance for Q4, seeing EPS of $0.25-$0.30 vs. $0.70 analyst consensus estimate.

NUE expects the performance of its steel mills segment in Q4 to decrease compared to Q3, as lower steel prices late in Q3 have hurt Q4 results, but it believes segment performance will improve heading into 2020, reflecting the impact of price increases and normal seasonality.

The company sees Q4 profitability in its steel products segment falling slightly from Q3 due to normal year-end seasonality but should be the best Q4 in the segment's history and significantly higher than the year-ago quarter.