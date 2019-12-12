Oppenheimer sees breathing room for Vector Group

Oppenheimer says the financial position of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) has improved significantly since management lowered the annual cash dividend to $0.80 per share from $1.60.

Analyst Ian Zaffino says the dividend is now underfunded from operation by only ~$16M, and the company has ~$470M of cash and investments and $185.8M of real estate on its balance sheet.

The firm also views the sale of Ladenburg Thalmann and Castle Brands as a positives.

The rating on Vector Group is kept at Market Perform on Oppenheimer's view that shares are fairly valued at current levels.