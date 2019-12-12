Delta to partner with Wheels Up

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) takes a stake in Wheels Up and plans to partner with the private aviation specialist instead of running its own private charter business.
"This groundbreaking partnership will democratize private aviation — making the convenience of private jet travel accessible to more consumers," says Delta CEO Ed Bastian.
Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter will lead the partnership.
Financial terms of the investment weren't disclosed.
Shares of Delta are up 2.16% premarket to $56.27 after a guidance update earlier.
