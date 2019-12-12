Constellation Brands and Gallo rework wine/spirits deal

Constellation Brands (STZ) and E. & J. Gallo agree to revise their agreement to address FTC areas of competitive concern related to the sparkling wine, brandy, dessert wine, and concentrate categories.

"Both the Gallo and Constellation teams are committed to completing the transaction," notes Gallo CEO Joseph Gallo. "We see a tremendous opportunity with this acquisition to bring new consumers into the wine category and look forward to integrating these brands into our portfolio and welcoming the new employees to our family winery," he adds.

Meanwhile, Constellation will still look to divest the brands excluded from the Gallo deal.

The modified transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions.

Gallo and Constellation currently expect to complete the transaction before March 1, 2020.

Source: Press Release