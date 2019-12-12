Schwab gains a bull on 'compelling' growth expectations

Compass Point analyst Chris Allen upgrades Charles Schwab (SCHW +1.8% ) to buy from neutral as he expects "compelling" earnings and margin growth after acquiring TD Ameritrade (AMTD +2% ).

Boosts price target to $60 from $45, tying the Street high.

Allen expects a "lengthy positive EPS revision cycle moving forward with both the AMTD and USAA deals expected to drive positive EPS accretion in 2021 and beyond."

Regarding concerns on overlapping registered investment advisor customers, Allen sees some attrition, but expects the two companies to combine the best attributes of their platforms.

Quant rating for Schwab is Neutral; before this action, the Sell-Side average rating was already Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 11 Neutral).