Stocks pop after Pres. Trump tweets trade deal is 'VERY close'

Stocks jump in early action after Pres. Trump tweets the U.S. is "getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China"; S&P 500 and Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Pres. Trump reportedly is meeting with his top trade advisers today to discuss the trade situation, and investors are awaiting firm news on whether the U.S. will pull the trigger on enacting tariffs on China starting Dec. 15.

Separately, jobless claims unexpectedly rose by 49K to a 252K, but investors have largely ignored the data on the presumption that one report does not make a trend.

European markets remain mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , Germany's DAX -0.1% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite ended -0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Apple -0.4% after Credit Suisse said iPhone shipments to China dropped 35% Y/Y in November.

All 11 S&P sectors have turned positive, led by the energy ( +0.9% ), financials ( +0.8% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.6% ) groups.

U.S. Treasury prices have turned lower, lifting the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield by 5 bps to 1.84%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 97.16.