3M to divest drug delivery business

3M (MMM +0.5% ) has agreed to sell substantially all of its drug delivery business to an affiliate of Altaris Capital Partners for approximately $650M, including cash, an interest-bearing security, and a 17% noncontrolling interest in the new company.

"This transaction will allow us to focus more resources on our core health care business as well as retain a share in the value of the drug delivery business as it grows over the coming years," said CEO Michael Roman.

3M expects to realize a gain of $0.45 to $0.50 per share from this transaction, net of actions related to the divestiture.