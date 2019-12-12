Peloton still a favorite on Wall Street

Peloton Interactive (PTON +0.7% ) is still popular on Wall Street as analysts back the revenue growth story of the exercise equipment company

UBS backs its Buy rating and lifts its price target to $40 from $30. The firm sees profitability improving as fixed costs are leveraged down.

Argus Research also jumps into the mix, with a fresh Buy rating and price target of $40. The firm was not one of the underwriters of the Peloton IPO.

For those scoring at home, there are now 18 Buy-equivalent ratings on Peloton vs. a single Neutral rating and no Sell-equivalent ratings. The view from Seeking Alpha authors is very different (5 bullish articles vs. 1 neutral article and 6 negative articles).

Shares of Peloton trade at $32.08 vs the post-IPO range of $20.46 to $37.02. The IPO was priced at $29.