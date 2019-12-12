Thinly traded micro cap Gritstone Oncology (GRTS -14.6% ) slumps on modestly higher volume in early trade on the heels of preliminary data from early-stage studies evaluating lead candidate GRANITE and candidate #2 SLATE. The results, apparently disappointing investors, were presented at ESMO IO in Geneva.

Interim data from the first stage of the Phase 1/2 GO-004 trial showed that GRANITE induced "large numbers" of CD8+ T cells against multiple neoantigens in four solid tumor patients. No dose-limiting toxicities related to either GRANITE or SLATE were noted.

Safety data from the first stage of the Phase 1/2 GO-005 study are still preliminary with one case of injection site reaction and one case of pruritis (itchy skin) reported in patients receiving SLATE.

GRANITE and SLATE are both personalized neoantigen-based immunotherapies. SLATE, an off-the-shelf alternative to GRANITE, utilizes the same antigen delivery system but contains a fixed set of neoantigens that are shared across a subset of cancer patients rather than neoantigens unique to a particular patient.