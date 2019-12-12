Mortgage rates creep up

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.73% for the week ending Dec. 12, up from 3.68% in the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

"Often, while higher mortgage rates are deleterious, improved economic sentiment is the reason that these higher rates have not impacted mortgage demand so far,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

The mortgage rate is still low when compared with 4.63% a year ago.

15-year FRM averages 3.19% vs. 3.14% in the previous week and 4.07% at this time a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage of 3.36% slips from 3.39% a week earlier and 4.04% a year ago.

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT