Deceleration of Caterpillar retail sales

While the stock is up on trade truce chatter, Caterpillar (CAT +2.2% ) reported that total machines sales were unchanged in the three months ending November, the lowest so far this year.

Global machine sales growth rates have been steadily on the decline, shifting to the single digits - at levels last seen two years ago.

Resources industries were down 3% for November, construction industries were up 2%, and energy & transportation retail sales in the same period were down 5%.

SEC Form 8-K