Chevron greenlights high-pressure Anchor project in deepwater GoM

Chevron (CVX +2% ) says it will move forward with its Anchor project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, which will require a $5.7B initial investment for a seven-well subsea development and semi-submersible floating production unit.

CVX says the project is the industry's first deepwater high-pressure development in the GoM to achieve a final investment decision.

CVX and minority partner Total (TOT +1.2% ) say they have reduced the project's costs by a third from the last generation of deepwater Gulf developments, and new technology which can handle pressures of 20K lbs. per sq. inch will open the door to other resource opportunities across the Gulf of Mexico.

The Anchor project is designed to produce up to 75K bbl/day of crude oil and 28M cf/day of natural gas, with potentially recoverable resources exceed 440M boe; it is expected to come online in 2024.