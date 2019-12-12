Pepsi and Coke eye coffee-cola market

PepsiCo (PEP +0.2%) is bringing its new coffee-cola beverage concoction to the U.S. market for a limited time in April.
Pepsi Cafe will be introduced with an original flavor and a vanilla version. The new beverage will contain nearly twice as much caffeine as a regular Pepsi soda.
Coca-Cola (KO +0.7%) is anticipated to brings its international Coke Plus Coffee to the U.S. sometime this year. The drink will feature more caffeine and less sugar than a regular Coke.
It's unclear if the new coffee-cola drinks from the beverage giants will be popular enough with consumers to add any pressure on Starbucks (SBUX +2.6%), Dunkin' Donuts (DNKN +0.6%) or Monster Beverage (MNST +0.1%) in the afternoon dayspace.
