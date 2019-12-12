Pepsi and Coke eye coffee-cola market

PepsiCo (PEP +0.2% ) is bringing its new coffee-cola beverage concoction to the U.S. market for a limited time in April.

Pepsi Cafe will be introduced with an original flavor and a vanilla version. The new beverage will contain nearly twice as much caffeine as a regular Pepsi soda.

Coca-Cola (KO +0.7% ) is anticipated to brings its international Coke Plus Coffee to the U.S. sometime this year. The drink will feature more caffeine and less sugar than a regular Coke.