JPMorgan expands private credit group

JPMorgan (JPM +2.2% ) Asset Management names Meg McClellan to a newly created role to head Private Credit in the firm's Global Alternatives group.

She'll oversee the firm's Global Special Situations, Infrastructure Debt, and Commercial Mortgage Loan businesses and lead the firm's development of new private credit solutions.

McClellan currently serves as JPMorgan Asset Management's CFO. The change takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

"At this point in the economic cycle, we are particularly focusing our energies on the strongly collateralized end of the private credit spectrum and are seeing demand in real estate mezzanine debt, infrastructure debt, commercial mortgages, funds of funds, direct lending and special situation strategies," said Anton Pil, head of Global Alternatives at JPMorgan Asset Management.