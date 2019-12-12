Albemarle CEO sees strong long-term lithium demand

The long-term demand outlook for lithium remains "robust," despite weakness in the current market due to oversupply, Albemarle (ALB +3.3% ) CEO Luke Kissam says.

"We have enough lithium to satisfy demand for next 10-15 years," Kissam tells the company's investor day in New York, also saying he will work to control costs and produce only what the electric vehicle industry requires.

Over the next five years, ALB forecasts a compound annual growth rate of 6%-9% for revenues to $4.4B-$5B and adjusted EBITDA of 32%-36%.

ALB expects its lithium production capacity to more than double by 2024 to 225K metric tons/year.

The company's five-year forecast time frame appears to have been consciously chosen, Reuters says, as many analysts expect global production of electric vehicles to reach a tipping point in 2024, which would fuel a surge in lithium demand.